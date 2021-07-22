Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
July 22, 2021
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
July 22, 2021
arrowPress Releases
July 22, 2021
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Chappie and District 9 director Neill Blomkamp joins Gunzilla as chief visionary officer

Chappie and District 9 director Neill Blomkamp joins Gunzilla as chief visionary officer

July 22, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
July 22, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Production, Business/Marketing

Gunzilla Games has named District 9, Elysium, and Chappie direct tor Neill Blomkamp as its new chief visionary officer.

Formed in November last year by a group of former Far Cry, Crysis, and Assassin's Creed developers, Gunzilla wants to create narrative multiplier shooters with triple-A credentials.

Company co-founder and CEO Vlad Korolev said Blomkamp will become a "key member" of the Gunzilla team, and said the entire studio shares the same vision was the Oscar-nominated screenwriter, producer, and director.

"Adding the perspective of filmmaking to video game development brings interactive entertainment to the next level. We all share the same vision, and Neill is the perfect completion to the narrative and visual art lead roles in our team," Korolev continued.

"We are extremely proud that he is joining us -- while we are creating our own universe, some of our inspiration originates in his works. We always hoped we can add a bit of his magic to our game -- now this is happening."

The chief exec said the Gunzilla team have been working hard on pre-prodiction over the past year, and are hoping to eventually release their debut project on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X | S, and PC.

Related Jobs

Treyarch / Activision
Treyarch / Activision — Santa Monica, California, United States
[07.21.21]
Associate Systems Designer
Sucker Punch Productions
Sucker Punch Productions — Bellevue, Washington, United States
[07.21.21]
AI Systems Designer
Xbox Graphics
Xbox Graphics — Redmond, Washington, United States
[07.21.21]
Senior Software Engineer: Performance Tooling
Xbox Graphics
Xbox Graphics — Redmond, Washington, United States
[07.21.21]
Senior Software Engineer: GPU Compilers


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image