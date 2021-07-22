Chappie and District 9 director Neill Blomkamp joins Gunzilla as chief visionary officer

Gunzilla Games has named District 9, Elysium, and Chappie direct tor Neill Blomkamp as its new chief visionary officer.

Formed in November last year by a group of former Far Cry, Crysis, and Assassin's Creed developers, Gunzilla wants to create narrative multiplier shooters with triple-A credentials.

Company co-founder and CEO Vlad Korolev said Blomkamp will become a "key member" of the Gunzilla team, and said the entire studio shares the same vision was the Oscar-nominated screenwriter, producer, and director.

"Adding the perspective of filmmaking to video game development brings interactive entertainment to the next level. We all share the same vision, and Neill is the perfect completion to the narrative and visual art lead roles in our team," Korolev continued.

"We are extremely proud that he is joining us -- while we are creating our own universe, some of our inspiration originates in his works. We always hoped we can add a bit of his magic to our game -- now this is happening."

The chief exec said the Gunzilla team have been working hard on pre-prodiction over the past year, and are hoping to eventually release their debut project on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X | S, and PC.