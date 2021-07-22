EA partners with LPGA to better represent women golfers in EA Sports PGA Tour

EA is partnering with the Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) to bring an "in-depth [and] authentic" representation of women's golf to EA Sports PGA Tour.

The collaboration between EA and the LPGA will see the publisher bring The Amundi Evian Championship, one of the LPGA's five major tournaments, to its upcoming next-generation golf sim.

EA said it will also be adding more women golfers to the title to "better represent the diversity found in the sport and create a more welcoming community." To that end, Sky Sports broadcaster and former pro golfer Iona Stephen will also be joining the EA in-game commentary team

Stephen has also been working with the EA development team as part of a larger "creative council" to offer feedback on everything from design and audio to visuals and community building.

"I’m incredibly excited that EA Sports PGA Tour laid out a vision to represent female athletes and the LPGA in the game,” commented Stephen in a press release. "My goal in helping EA is to give women the satisfaction of playing a quality golf game while seeing themselves in a variety of ways that go beyond a handful of female character models."