3DHaptics-maker Miraisens is now a member of the PS5's tools and middleware program

July 22, 2021 | By Alissa McAloon
Newsbrief: Miraisens has joined Sony's PlayStation 5 Tools and Middleware Program, and, in doing so, is reading to open its 3DHaptics for Games tech up to the wider world of PlayStation-focused developers.

Miraisens angles its technology as a low-programming way for developers to quickly implement haptics into their video games and rapidly test and customize how that feedback functions along the way. A statement from Miraisens CEO Natsuo Koda expands on that pitch and notes that the 3DHaptics technology aims to cut down on the time-consuming back-and-forth that usually comes with the process of implementing haptics in a game.

Currently, that 3DHaptics tech is only available as a pre-release testing version for game engines, but the Miraisens team notes that the full 3DHaptics for Games tools and middleware should be made fully available on both PlayStation 5 and Windows in Q3 of this year. More info can be found on Miraisens' website here.

