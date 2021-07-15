It’s the final day of GDC 2021. Let’s finish strong!

We can hardly believe we’re saying this, but it’s the final day of the all-digital 2021 Game Developers Conference! We’ve had an incredible week spending time with you all in this celebration of the art, science, and business of game development.

With one final day under our belt, we wanted to take a moment and highlight some key sessions you absolutely shouldn’t miss. Here’s a slice of must-see talks straight from the GDC 2021 schedule:

At 8:30AM PST, you can start your day with a Classic Game Postmortem of Quake from none other than John Romero himself.

At 9:40AM PST, the GDC Podcast will be chatting with Arkane Studios game designer Dana Nightingale.

At 11:50AM PST, John Romero and JP LeBreton will stream real-time gameplay of Quake while discussing the various decisions made during the game’s development.

At 2:30PM PST, panelists Anita Sarkeesian, Mitu Khandaker, Justin Britch, and Eve Crevoshay will discuss how to build healthier workplaces in game development.

And last but certainly not least, Sucker Punch Productions’ Theodore Fishman will break down the design of combat in 2020’s hit title Ghost of Tsushima.

We’re so thankful to have had you join us for this incredible all-digital conference! Remember, if you’d like to check out more GDC talks, the whole week’s worth of talks will be archived (with subtitles!) on Swapcard for the next week, before eventually moving to GDC Vault.

