Get a job: Egosoft is hiring a Senior Game Programmer

July 23, 2021 | By Staff
Senior Game Programmer, Egosoft GmbH

Würselen, Germany

Egosoft, the creators of the popular X space simulation game series, are looking for an experienced Game Programmer with a strong background in OOP and C / C++. As part of our programming team, you will be responsible for the development of game features, their implementation in our in-house game engine and debugging, possibly simultaneously across multiple platforms.

You are confident in using the necessary tools and you strive for high standards. You document and share your progress as well as identify difficulties that arise, react in a solution-oriented manner and support your colleagues with advice and assistance.

This is a full-time position based in Würselen, Germany, and available immediately.

General requirements:

  • Able to proactively gather feedback from the entire team and translate it into your field of expertise
  • Open to close-knit teamwork, both locally and online
  • Fluent in written and spoken English
  • Proactive and customer-oriented work approach
  • Good communication skills
  • Good time management and self-motivation skills
  • Eligible for work in EU (Support possible for promising candidates)
  • Passionate about sci-fi, space and video games

Your skills:

  • Degree in Computer Sciences, Physics or similar
  • Very strong background in OOP and C/C++; ideally 5+ years of commercial C++ experience, coding and debugging
  • At least 2 shipped titles (preferably multiplatform)
  • Knowledge of build and pipeline systems within game development
  • Knowledge of general and 3D mathematics
  • Ability to write clear, maintainable code
  • Passion to develop new game technology

Nice to have:

  • Experience in cross-platform development
  • Experience in Windows and Linux based server administration
  • Experience in database administration
  • Familiarity with programming language Golang

Why us?

Egosoft is one of the most long-standing companies in the German games industry. As a fully independent company, we have been focusing on the development of the X game series (space simulation / sandbox) for over 20 years. Our international team enjoys direct lines of communication, flat hierarchies, employee-friendly working conditions, a high degree of flexibility and competitive salaries. In a familial environment, we rely on teamwork to achieve our common goals.

 Located in the vibrant Meuse-Rhine Euroregion, the company location benefits from a fascinating, cross-border European diversity and an associated high quality of life - regardless of whether you ultimately want to live in Germany, the Netherlands or Belgium.

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.

Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.

Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.

