July 26, 2021
Death Stranding has reached 5 million sales across PS4 and PC

July 26, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
Death Stranding had sold 5 million copies worldwide across PS4 and PC as of March 2021, according to developer Kojima Productions. 

The studios' head of publishing Jay Boor revealed the figure during a recent chat with GamesIndustry.biz, and said the studio is very optimistic about the upcoming release of the 'Director's Cut' for PlayStation 5.

Death Stranding, the debut title from Hideo Kojima's new studio Kojima Productions, launched on November 8, 2019 for PS4, before making its way to Windows PC in July 2020. 

The sales news come shortly after after the parent company of 505 Games, which published Death Stranding on PC, said the title had generated over $27 million in gross revenue in just 5 months.

