Mortal Kombat 11 has topped 12 million sales in just over two years

Mortal Kombat 11 has topped 12 million sales in just over two years

July 26, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
July 26, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
Mortal Kombat 11 has sold over 12 million units worldwide in just over two years.

Publisher Warner Bros. Games broke the news in a short press release, and said the entire franchise has now sold more than 73 million copies to date. 

Mortal Kombat 11 initially launched on PS4, Xbox One, and Windows PC in April 2019, before heading to Nintendo Switch and Stadia later that year. It then made its way to PS5 and Xbox Series X | S in November 2020. 

It's unclear how those 12 million sales are split across each platform, although we know the brutal fighter had sold over 8 million copies by October 2020 -- so before it arrived on the latest console hardware.

