Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
July 26, 2021
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
July 26, 2021
arrowPress Releases
July 26, 2021
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Jam City changes course, no longer going public via $1.2B merger

Jam City changes course, no longer going public via $1.2B merger

July 26, 2021 | By Alissa McAloon
July 26, 2021 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Smartphone/Tablet

Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery developer Jam City is no longer going public via a merger with DPCM Capital. The deal, originally revealed this May, would've seen the mobile studio merge with DPCM Capital to form Jam City Holdings and bring the resulting company's valuation to $1.2 billion.

Originally, going public in this way was intended to boost Jam City's capital which, in turn, aims to accelerate the mobile-facing company's growth. Instead, a press release from DPCM Capital published over the weekend now says that both parties have mutually agreed to terminate those plans.

"In light of current market conditions, DPCM Capital and Jam City believe that terminating the business combination agreement is the best path forward for the parties and their respective stockholders," explains the brief press release. The now-canceled deal would've also included the acquisition of Montreal-based mobile publisher Ludia.

For its part, DPCM Capital notes that it is still "evaluating alternative business combinations" elsewhere for a potential merger, however any alternative plans Jam City may have made in lieu of the merger have yet to be disclosed.

Related Jobs

Bytro Labs GmbH
Bytro Labs GmbH — Hamburg, Germany
[07.23.21]
Lead Game Designer (f/m/x)
Bytro Labs GmbH
Bytro Labs GmbH — Hamburg, Germany
[07.23.21]
Senior Product Owner / Live-Ops Owner (f/m/x)
Bytro Labs GmbH
Bytro Labs GmbH — Hamburg, Germany
[07.23.21]
Senior Producer / Production Lead (f/m/x)
innogames
innogames — Hamburg, Germany
[07.22.21]
Game Designer - Elvenar - Event Design &amp; Live Ops


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image