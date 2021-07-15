Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
July 26, 2021
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
July 26, 2021
arrowPress Releases
July 26, 2021
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Get a job: NPD Group is hiring a Data Engineer Lead

Get a job: NPD Group is hiring a Data Engineer Lead

July 26, 2021 | By Staff
July 26, 2021 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Recruitment

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!

Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

Data Engineer Lead, NPD Group

Location: Port Washington, New York

West Coast preferred.

About You

  • 7+ years hands on experience with SQL Server
  • 7+ years developing medium/large scale ETL systems and optimizing data pipelines
  • 5+ years experience working with cloud platforms (AWS/Azure preferred)
  • Expert in database architecture and design, performance tuning, coding, and administration
  • Experience with complex relational data models and very large data sets
  • Ability to develop in, and administer successfully, all SQL Server services, including: SSIS, SSAS and SSRS
  • Experience mentoring other team members
  • Humble, team-oriented individual who can work well with cross functional teams
  • Ability to work autonomously as well as under management supervision
  • Strong analytical and problem-solving skills

Nice to Have

  • ML/AI
  • Big Data
  • NoSQL
  • Azure Databricks
  • Azure Data Factory
  • C#/.NET

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.

Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.

Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.

Related Jobs

Disbelief
Disbelief — Chicago, Illinois, United States
[07.26.21]
Programmer
Disbelief
Disbelief — Cambridge, Massachusetts, United States
[07.26.21]
Senior Programmer
Microsoft
Microsoft — Redmond, Washington, United States
[07.26.21]
Mixed Reality - Lead Software Engineer
Microsoft
Microsoft — Redmond, Washington, United States
[07.26.21]
Software Engineer II


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image