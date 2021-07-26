A 'live-action' Pokemon show is headed to Netflix

Entertainment trade magazine Variety has a report up indicating that Netflix’s video game pursuits now include a bona fide Nintendo property.

It’s reporting that a “live-action” Pokemon series is in development for the streaming service, with Joe Henderson (co-showrunner and executive producer on Netflix’s Lucifer) attached to write and executive produce.

The show would be styled similarly to the 2019 movie Pokemon: Detective Pikachu, which starred Ryan Reynolds and Justice Smith. When it released, Detective Pikachu went on to become the second highest-grossing video game adaptation of all time, raking in $429 million worldwide.

“Live-action” remains a bit of a misnomer here since the titular creatures from Game Freak’s hit franchise are brought to life with extensive 3D animation. The adjective implies that like in Detective Pikachu they’ll be portrayed alongside real-life actors rather than animated characters.

Both Henderson and the Pokemon franchise have a history with Netflix. Lucifer moved from TV network Fox to the streaming platform between its third and fourth seasons, and the show’s success appears to have offered Henderson the chance to develop other shows at the studio.

Elsewhere, Netflix has picked up the rights to streaming the animated Pokemon show, which includes the classic Pokemon: Indigo League and the more recent Pokemon Journeys.