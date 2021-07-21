Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
July 27, 2021
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
July 27, 2021
arrowPress Releases
July 27, 2021
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Sponsored Content

What the 'data explosion' means for game production in the next decade (spons.)

July 27, 2021 | By Staff
July 27, 2021 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Production, Video, Sponsored Article

Presented by Perforce Software

Perforce Software is a familiar name in game development, helping companies ship better games since 1995.

Among Perforce's suite of offerings is Helix Core, Perforce's flagship version control product. Brad Hart, chief technology officer of version control software at Perforce, has been in the version control space for more than two decades.

"I think the most important thing to do [when providing version control] is understand your audience--whose problems you're trying to solve," he said in a recent interview with Gamasutra (full video above). Perforce provides solutions for major game publishers including Ubisoft and Electronic Arts, as well as small game studios. "Then it becomes very straightforward building features and capabilities to meet those needs."

Hart said one of the biggest challenges game production faces today is "the explosion of data." Game developers have gone from dealing with megabytes to gigabytes and now petabytes of data that is moved through their networks.

"Even the smaller studios, the indie studios, they're still dealing with the big game engines, big assets, large binary files," said Hart. "The challenge is how do you version control? How do you manage that data? How do you maintain a single source of truth? And so there's a scalability challenge that a lot of these studios face."

In the decade ahead, Hart said that scalability challenge is going to remain and will in fact increase "exponentially." 

"People are expecting high quality content, they're expecting it at a much, much faster interval. It has to be done cost effectively for these studios," he said. "And you have to deal with not only your own company being spread around the globe, but...[also] outsourced teams, subdivisions, other studios, who specialize in different areas, and then tying all that back together.

"It's one thing to distribute the load, but it's tying it all back together into a single traceable source of truth without any kind of IP leakage," he said.

As studios large and small take on these challenges, Hart said they need to adapt as an organization. "I always say it's three things: people, tools and process. And we the people need to be aligned on the right process, and use the right tools and infrastructure to support that."

For more information, visit perforce.com

Related Jobs

Square Enix Co., Ltd.
Square Enix Co., Ltd. — Tokyo, Japan
[07.27.21]
Experienced Game Developer
Fred Rogers Productions
Fred Rogers Productions — Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, United States
[07.26.21]
Digital Production Coordinator
Playco
Playco — Remote, Remote, Remote
[07.05.21]
Director of Product
Aardman Animations Ltd
Aardman Animations Ltd — Bristol , England, United Kingdom
[06.30.21]
Technical Animator (Games)


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image