Get a job: DNABLOCK needs a Senior Unreal Developer (C++)

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!

Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

Senior Unreal Developer (C++), DNABLOCK

Location: Los Angeles, CA

DNABLOCK is currently seeking a Senior Unreal Developer. We are looking for an energetic, experienced and creative team member to be responsible for leading cutting-edge real-time graphics and technology development.

The ideal candidate has experience working with a cross disciplinary team. Candidates should have solid technical fundamentals including strong 3D rendering and problem-solving skills. Candidates are expected to be self-starting and proactive in identifying risk and determining solutions. They should have a passion for adding the extra polish that sets our platform apart.

DNABLOCK is an LA-based technology company funded by SoftBank with the goal of democratizing 3D animation for content creators. Our platform and REPLIKANT™ animation engine gives non-technical content creators the ability to generate bespoke, high-quality, digital beings without prohibitive post-production costs or specialized 3D programming knowledge.

Your Mission

Implement, debug, and optimize major systems in Unreal Engine Blueprints, C/C++, and other languages in the context of a large cross-platform codebase

Spearhead development of innovative gameplay experiences

Contribute and keep the structural integrity of Unreal code architecture and technical designs

Producing specifications and determining operational feasibility

Implement UE plugins, features and applications

Perform data and code analysis to identify improvement opportunities

Provide mentorship to less experienced engineers

Job Profile

Minimum Requirements:

Minimum 3 years of industry experience in a game engineering or similar position

Proven coding experience as a UE engineer with minimum 3 years of professional Unreal Engine experience

Multiple shipped game titles

Proficiency in C/C++ and Unreal Blueprints

Proficiency in scripting language such Python, LUA or similar

Advanced optimization skills - code and data

Advanced debugging skills - comfortable debugging optimized builds in multithreaded and cross platform (networking) context

Solid math skills – especially linear algebra and 3D vector math

Game knowledge and an understanding of the design principles behind 3D real-time apps and games

Able to collaborate with other engineers as well as non-technical team members

Other Skills:

Ability to work well in a fluid, changing environment as creative challenges evolve

A passion for video games and a desire to be part of the creative process involved in developing video games

Sense of autonomy, responsibility, and attention to detail

Proficiency in verbal and written communication in English of technical concepts

Demonstrated ability to manage production time and meet deadlines.

Good ability to communicate effectively and professionally.

Positive attitude and ability to give and receive constructive feedback.

Extra Points:

Advanced programming specialty, such as low-level network programming, High Level Shader Language (HLSL), SSE assembly, etc

Expertise and passion in one or more of the following areas: AI, User Interfaces, Animation, General Game-play, rigging, etc.

Previously shipped AAA titles

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.



Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.



Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.