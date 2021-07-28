Nintendo's mobile game Dr. Mario World is shutting down after only two years

Dr. Mario World, one of Nintendo's recent forays into the world of mobile games, is going offline this November. Once the game's online features go dark, it will no longer be playable whatsoever.

A brief update from Nintendo shares details on exactly when that closure will happen, but doesn't elaborate on the reason for the decision. Typically, when online or mobile games go offline like this it means the game is no longer generating enough money to make continued online support financially viable.

Dr. Mario World--a collaboration between Nintendo, LINE, and NHN Entertainment--launched in July 2019, meaning its entire lifetime comes in at just over two years. Already, Nintendo has shut down the ability to purchase the game's premium Diamond currency ahead of the official shutdown scheduled for November 1, 2021 at 6 AM UTC.

At any point after that date, Dr. Mario World players that launch will be met with an end-of-service notification and unable to play. Nintendo does note that it has set up an online portal for players to "look back at their play history". That website, dubbed Dr. Mario World Memories, is set to go live once the game closes down.