Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
July 28, 2021
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
July 28, 2021
arrowPress Releases
July 28, 2021
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Despite continuing supply woes, Sony has sold over 10 million PlayStation 5 consoles

Despite continuing supply woes, Sony has sold over 10 million PlayStation 5 consoles

July 28, 2021 | By Alissa McAloon
July 28, 2021 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC

The PlayStation 5 has hit a huge milestone: according to Sony, the PlayStation 5 has officially surpassed 10 million consoles sold, and it managed to do so in less time than it took even the PlayStation 4.

A press release from the company revealed that the PlayStation 5 has sold more than 10 million units globally, news that took some by surprise given that the next-generation console is still notoriously hard to purchase outright.

Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Jim Ryan notes that frustration in a statement included alongside the release: "While PS5 has reached more households faster than any of our previous consoles, we still have a lot of work ahead of us as demand for PS5 continues to outstrip supply."

"I want gamers to know that while we continue to face unique challenges throughout the world that affect our industry and many others, improving inventory levels remains a top priority for SIE,” adds Ryan.

Aside from the console itself, SIE also shared milestones for several PlayStation 5 games, including Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales' 6.5 million units sold since November 2020, MLB The Show 21's 2 million sold (across multiple platforms) since this April, Returnal's 560,000 sold since this April, and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart's 1.1 million sold since just June 11.

Related Jobs

Mountaintop Studios
Mountaintop Studios — San Francisco, California, United States
[07.27.21]
Lead Tech Artist
Mountaintop Studios
Mountaintop Studios — San Francisco, California, United States
[07.27.21]
Data Engineer
Mountaintop Studios
Mountaintop Studios — San Francisco, California, United States
[07.27.21]
Senior Gameplay Engineer
Mountaintop Studios
Mountaintop Studios — San Francisco, California, United States
[07.27.21]
Senior Engine/Systems Engineer


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image