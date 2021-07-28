Despite continuing supply woes, Sony has sold over 10 million PlayStation 5 consoles

The PlayStation 5 has hit a huge milestone: according to Sony, the PlayStation 5 has officially surpassed 10 million consoles sold, and it managed to do so in less time than it took even the PlayStation 4.

A press release from the company revealed that the PlayStation 5 has sold more than 10 million units globally, news that took some by surprise given that the next-generation console is still notoriously hard to purchase outright.

Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Jim Ryan notes that frustration in a statement included alongside the release: "While PS5 has reached more households faster than any of our previous consoles, we still have a lot of work ahead of us as demand for PS5 continues to outstrip supply."

"I want gamers to know that while we continue to face unique challenges throughout the world that affect our industry and many others, improving inventory levels remains a top priority for SIE,” adds Ryan.

Aside from the console itself, SIE also shared milestones for several PlayStation 5 games, including Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales' 6.5 million units sold since November 2020, MLB The Show 21's 2 million sold (across multiple platforms) since this April, Returnal's 560,000 sold since this April, and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart's 1.1 million sold since just June 11.