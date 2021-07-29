Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

July 29, 2021
July 29, 2021
Resident Evil Village and digital sales help Capcom deliver record Q1 net sales

July 29, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
First quarter net sales reached record levels at Capcom thanks to new releases like Resident Evil Village and bumper digital sales.

As noted in the Japanese company's fiscal report for the three months ended June 30, 2021, consolidated net sales increased by 104.1 percent year-on-year to 48.4 billion yen ($440.7 million), while profits rose by 121.9 percent to 17.3 billion yen ($157.5 million) over the same period. 

Capcom said that upswing was largely down to the performance of its Digital Contents unit (which houses its video game operations), with net sales in the division increasing by 104.5 percent to 43.9 billion yen ($399.7 million) and operating income rising by 107.2 percent to 24.4 billion yen ($222.1 million). 

Resident Evil Village was one of the company's best-performing titles, having sold 4.5 million units since launching in May, while catalog titles like Monster Hunter Rise were also name-checked for their "enduring popularity." 

Capcom also pointed out that "high-margin digital sales grew significantly and drove profitability," allowing it to achieve total quarterly video game sales of 13.3 million units, up on the 9.2 million units it shifted this time last year.

