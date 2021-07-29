Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

July 29, 2021
Niantic to rescind Pokemon Go bans after players are wrongly accused of cheating

July 29, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
Niantic is working to remedy an issue that has caused a number of Pokemon Go players to be hit with false bans.

As reported by Eurogamer, a number of players have been wrongly banned --  including one prominent Pokemon Go streamer -- for "using modified client software or unauthorized third-party software" in violation of the mobile game's terms of service.

Those affected were initially hit with a seven-day ban, which eventually turns into a 30-day sentence when a second strike occurs. A third rule breach would then result in an account being permanently suspended, so it's easy to see why those wrongly accused of cheating have sounded the alarm. 

Responding to Eurogamer's inquires about the issue, Niantic recognized the problem and said it was working to restore access to affected players. "We're working on reverting strikes for some Trainers who incorrectly received punishments on their accounts," said the studio. "This will be done for Trainers automatically, whether or not they have contacted us. We apologize for the error."

Some users on Reddit speculate the issue might be related to what operating system players have installed, and suggest it might specifically be affecting iPhone owners running certain iOS software.

Whatever the reason, many of those affected have criticized Niantic handling of the situation, and claim the company initially ignored the problem and actually told players their ban would be upheld -- including at least one person whose account had been permanently suspended. 

"I feel for anyone else who has suffered from this, whether it be a first strike, 30 day suspension, or a [permanent] ban like me," wrote one Reddit user. "I'm going to continue emailing [Niantic] and hopefully look for a resolution, but I won't hold my breath."

"In my experience and most others, [Niantic will] take over half the time the first strike is in place to respond and it’ll be a generic response message. You won’t get anywhere with them nor get any explanation," added another.

