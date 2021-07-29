Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
July 29, 2021
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
July 29, 2021
arrowPress Releases
July 29, 2021
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Former SEGA president Kenji Matsubara is the new CEO of SNK

Former SEGA president Kenji Matsubara is the new CEO of SNK

July 29, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
July 29, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

SNK Corporation has named former Sega and Zynga Japan president Kenji Matsubara as its new CEO. 

The Japanese game company, best known for working on the Metal Slug and Samurai Showdown franchises, said it wants to aim for "further growth and an increase in corporate value" under Matsubara's leadership. 

The incoming CEO will officially step into the role on August 1, 2021, and previously served as COO, CPO, and president of Sega. Prior to that, Matsubara worked as CEO and president of Zynga Japan, and also served as president and representative director at at Koei Tecmo.

The news comes less than a year after the crown prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed Bin Salman, bought a controlling stake in SNK through his 'Misk' charity. The deal proved rather controversial given Saudi Arabia's poor human rights record, and Misk itself has also been linked to scandals including assassination and espionage attempts.

Related Jobs

innogames
innogames — Hamburg, Germany
[07.29.21]
Game Designer - Elvenar - Event Design &amp; Live Ops
Robot Gentleman Sp. z o.o.
Robot Gentleman Sp. z o.o. — Poznan, Poland
[07.29.21]
Senior Gameplay Engineer
Robot Gentleman Sp. z o.o.
Robot Gentleman Sp. z o.o. — Poznan, Poland
[07.29.21]
Writer
Treyarch / Activision
Treyarch / Activision — Santa Monica, California, United States
[07.28.21]
Associate Systems Designer


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image