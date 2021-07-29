Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
July 29, 2021
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
July 29, 2021
arrowPress Releases
July 29, 2021
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

The Stanley Parable , Tacoma , and Minecraft alum join forces for new studio Ivy Road

The Stanley Parable, Tacoma, and Minecraft alum join forces for new studio Ivy Road

July 29, 2021 | By Alissa McAloon
July 29, 2021 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Indie

Annapurna Interactive's showcase today brought news of both familiar and new projects from teams working with the publisher, including the announcement of a new studio working on its first project with Annapurna Interactive's backing.

That new outfit, Ivy Road, is an independent game development studio set up by The Stanley Parable creator Davey Wreden, Tacoma and Gone Home co-creator Karla Zimonja, and early Minecraft composer Daniel "C418" Rosenfeld.

The founding trio is joined by Andrew Nguyen, Aura Triolo, Temitope Olujobi, Lucy Lauzon, Hanna Kime, Brad Taylor, Nathalie Fourdraine, and Patrick McDermott. With its team assembled, Ivy Road is taking aim at its first game but has yet to say much at all about what the project will look like.

"We're both super excited about Ivy Road, and about the thing that we are working on together that we can't talk about," said Wreden during today's announcement video with Zimonja and Rosenfeld. Just a bit more information about the team (and, someday, about that mysterious project) can be found on the Ivy Road website.

Related Jobs

Legends of Learning
Legends of Learning — Baltimore, Maryland, United States
[07.29.21]
Senior Systems Designer - $150k - Remote OK
SideFX
SideFX — Toronto, Ontario, Canada
[07.29.21]
3D Software Developer: Game Tools and Pipeline
SMU Guildhall
SMU Guildhall — Dallas, Texas, United States
[07.29.21]
Professor of Practice
Activision
Activision — Santa Monica, California, United States
[07.29.21]
Cinematics TD - Animation/Rigging


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image