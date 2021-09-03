Get a job: SMU Guildhall is hiring a Professor of Practice

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!

Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

Location: Dallas, Texas

Position: Professor of Practice

Position #: 00053132

Institution: SMU Guildhall

Location: SMU/Dallas

Priority Consideration Date: September 3, 2021

Build the future of the video game industry: We are looking for faculty to fill a position in an area of specialization: Gameplay Creator, Team Game Production, Art or Programming. Please apply to any/multiple as applicable.

At one of the top ranked graduate programs in game design in the world, faculty at SMU Guildhall have been shaping key developers and future leaders in the game industry. Our graduates are recruited by top companies in the industry because they hit the ground running with hands-on experience producing real games in an agile format. Join a team of passionate game dev veterans who are mentoring the next generation of game changers.

Professor of Practice: Teaching positions are full-time on an annual renewal cycle (non-tenure track). Professor of Practice schedules follow the 10-month academic calendar. Faculty members are encouraged to use the other months to practice their craft and maintain credentials as digital game development professionals as well as researchers.

Gameplay Creator (Mission Designer, Scripter, Level Designer, World Builder)

Position requirements include:

Strong technical skills with game editors and/or other game content creation tools

Strong problem solving and technical troubleshooting ability

Expertise in at least one of the following areas (and analytical knowledge of the others): scripting, design, and/or level layout (from a gameplay perspective)

Ability to create and communicate game and/or level designs in context of your expertise

Ability to articulate basic principles of quality video game design

A minimum of five years of experience in the game development industry, with at least two major shipped games

Knowledge of current best practices in game development

Ability to work well in a team-based environment

Excellent oral communication and technical writing skills

Preferred position qualifications include:

Familiarity with one of the following engines/editors (or equivalent proprietary engine): Unreal, Unity, Creation Kit (Skyrim, Fallout 4), Source (Halfâ€'Life 2/Portal/Left 4 Dead)

Proficiency in Photoshop and 3D Studio Max for 2D/3D pipeline for digital asset creation

Scripting/knowledge in multiple programming languages, especially: Lua, Blueprint, C#, C++, Java, JavaScript

Experience as a lead level designer or lead designer

Team Game Production

Position requirements include:

Project management skills Ability to create, track and manage software development teams Familiarity with Iterative, Agile, and Rapid Application development Knowledge/experience in publishing (business & marketing of gaming), contracts, budgets, P&L A minimum of five years of experience in the game development industry, with at least two major shipped games Knowledge of current best practices in game development Ability to work well in a team-based environment Excellent oral communication and technical writing skills



Preferred position qualifications include

Familiarity with one of the following engines (or equivalent proprietary engine): Unreal, Unity

Multiple platform and genre game development experience

Experience as an internal studio producer

Art

Position requirements include:

Strong 3D digital asset creation and traditional 2D skills

Proficiency in Photoshop, 3D Studio Max, and Mudbox (or equivalent sculpting software)

A minimum of five years of experience in the game development industry, with at least two major shipped games

Knowledge of current best practices in game development

Ability to work well in a team-based environment

Excellent oral communication and technical writing skills

Preferred position qualifications include:

Familiarity with one of the following engines/editors: Unreal, Unity

Experience as a lead artist

Programming

Position requirements include:

Excellent C/C++ proficiency and design skills, solid math background, and solid engineering skills

A minimum of five years of experience in the game development industry, with at least two major shipped games

Knowledge of current best practices in game development

Ability to work well in a team-based environment

Excellent oral communication and technical writing skills

Preferred position qualifications include:

Familiarity with one of the following engines/editors: Unreal, Unity

Experience as a lead programmer or technical director

Applicants should include a cover letter, vita (resume), portfolio showcasing individual abilities, and two letters of recommendation or names and contact information of two or more references.

To ensure full consideration for this position, the application must be postmarked or emailed by September 3, 2021 but the committee will continue to accept applications until the position is filled. The committee will notify applicants of its employment decision after position is filled. Hiring is contingent upon the satisfactory completion of a background check.

SMU will not discriminate in any program or activity on the basis of race, color, religion, national origin, sex, age, disability, genetic information, veteran status, sexual orientation or gender identity and expression. The Executive Director for Access and Equity/Title IX Coordinator is designated to handle inquiries regarding nondiscrimination policies and may be reached at the Perkins Administration Building, Room 204, 6425 Boaz Lane, Dallas, TX 75205, 214-768-3601, [email protected].

Start Date: October 1, 2021

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.



Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.



Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.