VR company nDreams opens fully-remote development studio to diversify portfolio

VR game company nDreams has opened a second development studio called nDreams Studio Orbital.

The fully-remote studio will focus on developing live titles for VR platforms, and is being helmed by former EA and Hello Games executive producer, Chris White.

Studio Orbital has been established to allow nDreams to expand and diversify its portfolio of VR titles, which includes Phantom: Covert Ops, Far Cry VR: Dive into Insanity, and Fracked.

"VR continues to grow at pace so it’s an incredibly exciting time to join," commented White. "There are so many awesome games out there already, but there’s still so much to discover, especially around experiences that engage players for years."

The news comes a few months after nDreams announced it had pulled together a $2 million fund to co-finance and publish externally developed VR titles.