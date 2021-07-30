Microsoft is pulling Forza Motorsport 7 from sale after less than four years

Forza Motorsport 7 has reached 'end of life' status and will be pulled from sale on the Microsoft Store on September 15, 2021.

The racing game, developed by Turn 10 Studios, launched less than four years ago on October 3, 2017, but according to Microsoft has become surplus to requirements. As well as being removed from the Microsoft Store, the title will also be departing Xbox Game Pass.

Those Xbox Game Pass subscribers who purchased DLC for the game, but not the game itself, will be issued with a token for the base game through the Xbox Message Centre so they can continue playing.

Anybody else who already owns Forza Motorsport 7 will also still be able to download and play the game as normal, and features like multiplayer and online services will remain available.