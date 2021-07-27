Get a job: Bytro Labs GmbH needs a Lead Game Designer

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!

Lead Game Designer (f/m/x), Bytro Labs GmbH

Location: Hamburg, Germany

As our Lead Game Designer (f/m/x) you are responsible for planning, designing, documenting of feature development and balancing of live and upcoming game titles. You would be leading a team of designers to manage the active portfolio of live and in development products. You would work directly with management to identify development direction and present your growth goals for the company’s products. Excellent technical skills are required to work hands on with RTS style economic/gameplay balancing and a custom game engine.

Understand consumer behavior and monetization USPs to devise features that uplift most crucial KPIs

Allocate team duties and responsibilities to own topics’ evolution and progress from various disciplines

Work with analytics team to identify feature development opportunities

Mentor other designers in methodologies, tools, and skillset to contribute towards a lean and autonomous development team

Work closely with game balancing to optimize gameplay economy and premium pricing

Assist in creating design tools for content management and game balancing

YOUR PROFILE

Several years of experience as a senior/lead designer or equivalent

Excellent understanding of economic game balancing and multiplayer RTS design

Excellent understanding of f2p monetization methodologies and strong analytics driven mindset

Excellent excel/sheets macro knowledge to build design tools and simulate gameplay topics

Strong leadership skills

WHAT WE OFFER

Exchange of knowledge and close cooperation with competent colleagues in a highly motivated international team

Short decision-making processes and a professional work environment

You take responsibility in a fast-growing company

Attractive location in Downtown Hamburg

Flexible remote work solutions

Family-friendly working hours with a great work-life Balance

Personal development support with internal and external training

Regular team and company events and creative breaks

Individual language courses German and English

Subsidized public transportation ticket

ABOUT US

Game development is our passion!



At Bytro we strive to develop high-quality strategy games and make them accessible for all players around the world. In our eyes game development is a promise for fun and entertainment – that’s what we live and aim for!



As part of the Swedish Stillfront group, we create grand strategy games that are played by over 9 million players in 150 countries and 13 languages all over the world. Our office is located in Hamburg’s world-famous St. Pauli district, with a stunning 360° view of the harbor and the Elbe river and easy access to public transport.



Our staff is multicultural and international. We have flat hierarchies, open communication culture, and support the autonomous work of our agile working teams. We believe in efficient work where each of our employees contributes to the success of our games.



To enhance our great team we are looking for you!

Interested? Apply now.

