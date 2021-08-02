Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
August 2, 2021
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
August 2, 2021
arrowPress Releases
August 2, 2021
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Riot opening new Shanghai studio to 'double down' on development in China

Riot opening new Shanghai studio to 'double down' on development in China

August 2, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
August 2, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Production, Business/Marketing

League of Legends maker Riot Games will open a new development studio in Shanghai, China.

A job listing for a new head of studio explains the new Shanghai opening will be a "collaboration between Riot Game Studios and Riot's Regional China Team." The advert indicates the successful candidate will be tasked with growing the new studio "into one of the top game development studios in China," while also working to "develop games and content that delight players."

Speaking to CNBC International about the plans, Riot vice president and head of China, Leo Lin, said the company is keen to bolster its presence in the region to better serve players. 

"In China, we have a lot of passionate players for League of Legends and Riot Games. There's a reason we would like to double down in China and continue to invest here, including not only working on esports but also, for example, game development and other things like entertainment. 

"There's a big plan here. I can share more details later because we're still working on the plan, but we're definitely very confident about the Chinese market, and we want to be here to serve out players." 

It's perhaps unsurprising to see Riot look to make inroads into China. The American company is owned by Chinese conglomerate, Tencent, and Riot explained it will be working with its parent company to better connect with players in the region.

Related Jobs

Sparx* - Virtuos Vietnam
Sparx* - Virtuos Vietnam — Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam
[08.02.21]
Environment Art Team leader
Sparx* - Virtuos Vietnam
Sparx* - Virtuos Vietnam — Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam
[08.02.21]
Lead Level Artist
Remedy Entertainment
Remedy Entertainment — Helsinki, Finland
[08.01.21]
UX Designer
Remedy Entertainment
Remedy Entertainment — Helsinki, Finland
[08.01.21]
Senior UI Designer


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image