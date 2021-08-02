Plarium acquires Finnish mobile studio Futureplay to diversify game portfolio

Mobile and PC game company Plarium has agreed to acquire Finnish mobile studio Futureplay for an undisclosed fee.

Futureplay is best known for creating casual titles like Merge Gardens, Battlelands Royale, and Idle Farming Empire. The Helsinki-based company has released six games to-date, which have been played by over 140 million users, and will look to expand and diversify that catalog following the acquisition.

Plarium, meanwhile has worked on over 20 titles in a variety of genres ranging from RPGs to casual adventure games, and intends to further invest in Futureplay and leverage its foothold in the Finnish video game market.

"The acquisition is a strong addition to our portfolio of world-leading studios. Combining Plarium's game development infrastructure and marketing capabilities together with Futureplay's talent will allow us to expand and diversify our games portfolio pipeline even further," said Plarium CEO Aviram Steinhart. "We see in Futureplay a talented and ambitious team to partner for the long term as both companies share similar culture and vision."

The acquisition is expected to be completed by August 31, 2021, subject to closing conditions.