Get a job: Sparx* is hiring an Environment Art Team Leader

Location: Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

Sparx*, one of the leading external partners in the CG industry, is seeking an adventurous Environment Art Team Leader who enjoys the challenges of traveling whilst also doing the work you love. We are looking for an accomplished artist with management experience to work with a group of young, dynamic, eager to learn artists, engaging with on the biggest client names in the movies and game industry! If this sounds like a fun challenge to you, join us on The Sparx Side in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam!

Base yourself in this dynamic city and literally go anywhere is South East Asia for the weekend.

Who we are looking for

We are seeking an experienced Environment Art Team Leader who has:

Managed Junior and Senior 3D / 2D model and texture artists to engage in Games Environment / Levels projects

Led the communication with clients about artistic and technical matters

Technical expertise to decide which technologies to pursue and which to avoid Establish Art production pipeline in coordination with clients

Ensured technical and artistic quality of deliverable

Proven ability to articulate a game project's art goals, and lead the team to meet objectives to fulfill those goals

Participated to recruitment and training of new talent

Qualifications:

At least 5 years of leadership experience in the video game industry, managing teams of “creative geniuses” as either a Lead Artist, Senior Artist or Art Team Leader with hands-on technical experience.

Must have shipped a minimum of 1-2 AAA games

Mastery of common industry Software like 3D Studio Max or Maya, Photoshop, Zbrush, Substance Painter, Substance Designer, Marvelous designer

Knowledge of Unreal and Unity is required

Strong artistic aptitudes, ability to draw.

Experience creating and optimizing art pipelines

Excellent problem-solving, organizational, communication, interpersonal, presentation, and mentorship skills

Great level of English communication is a must

