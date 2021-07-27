Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

Get a job: Sparx* is hiring an Environment Art Team Leader

Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Art, Recruitment

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!

Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

Environment Art Team Leader, Sparx* - Virtuos Vietnam

Location: Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

Sparx*, one of the leading external partners in the CG industry, is seeking an adventurous Environment Art Team Leader who enjoys the challenges of traveling whilst also doing the work you love. We are looking for an accomplished artist with management experience to work with a group of young, dynamic, eager to learn artists, engaging with on the biggest client names in the movies and game industry! If this sounds like a fun challenge to you, join us on The Sparx Side in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam!

Base yourself in this dynamic city and literally go anywhere is South East Asia for the weekend.

Who we are looking for

We are seeking an experienced Environment Art Team Leader who has:

  • Managed Junior and Senior 3D / 2D model and texture artists to engage in Games Environment / Levels projects
  • Led the communication with clients about artistic and technical matters
  • Technical expertise to decide which technologies to pursue and which to avoid Establish Art production pipeline in coordination with clients
  • Ensured technical and artistic quality of deliverable
  • Proven ability to articulate a game project's art goals, and lead the team to meet objectives to fulfill those goals
  • Participated to recruitment and training of new talent

Qualifications:

  • At least 5 years of leadership experience in the video game industry, managing teams of “creative geniuses” as either a Lead Artist, Senior Artist or Art Team Leader with hands-on technical experience.
  • Must have shipped a minimum of 1-2 AAA games
  • Mastery of common industry Software like 3D Studio Max or Maya, Photoshop, Zbrush, Substance Painter, Substance Designer, Marvelous designer
  • Knowledge of Unreal and Unity is required 
  • Strong artistic aptitudes, ability to draw.
  • Experience creating and optimizing art pipelines
  • Excellent problem-solving, organizational, communication, interpersonal, presentation, and mentorship skills
  • Great level of English communication is a must

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.

Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.

Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.

