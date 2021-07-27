Get a job: Sparx* is hiring an Environment Art Team Leader

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!
Location: Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
Sparx*, one of the leading external partners in the CG industry, is seeking an adventurous Environment Art Team Leader who enjoys the challenges of traveling whilst also doing the work you love. We are looking for an accomplished artist with management experience to work with a group of young, dynamic, eager to learn artists, engaging with on the biggest client names in the movies and game industry! If this sounds like a fun challenge to you, join us on The Sparx Side in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam!
Base yourself in this dynamic city and literally go anywhere is South East Asia for the weekend.
Who we are looking for
We are seeking an experienced Environment Art Team Leader who has:
- Managed Junior and Senior 3D / 2D model and texture artists to engage in Games Environment / Levels projects
- Led the communication with clients about artistic and technical matters
- Technical expertise to decide which technologies to pursue and which to avoid Establish Art production pipeline in coordination with clients
- Ensured technical and artistic quality of deliverable
- Proven ability to articulate a game project's art goals, and lead the team to meet objectives to fulfill those goals
- Participated to recruitment and training of new talent
Qualifications:
- At least 5 years of leadership experience in the video game industry, managing teams of “creative geniuses” as either a Lead Artist, Senior Artist or Art Team Leader with hands-on technical experience.
- Must have shipped a minimum of 1-2 AAA games
- Mastery of common industry Software like 3D Studio Max or Maya, Photoshop, Zbrush, Substance Painter, Substance Designer, Marvelous designer
- Knowledge of Unreal and Unity is required
- Strong artistic aptitudes, ability to draw.
- Experience creating and optimizing art pipelines
- Excellent problem-solving, organizational, communication, interpersonal, presentation, and mentorship skills
- Great level of English communication is a must
Interested? Apply now.
