Grand Theft Auto V has sold over 150 million copies

Grand Theft Auto V has surpassed 150 million lifetime sales, a milestone that falls just ahead of the 8th anniversary of the game's release this September. All in all, that makes for 5 million sold since last we heard in May 2021, and brings the lifetime total for the entire Grand Theft Auto series to 350 million.

Rockstar Games parent company Take-Two Interactive shared that latest sales update alongside several other sales milestones for today's big Q1 earnings call for its 2021-22 financial year.

Other notable gains from the presentation include Rockstar Games' other open-world behemoth, Red Dead Redemption. According to the company's internal numbers, Red Dead Redemption 2 has now sold 38 million units since its release in October 2018, bringing franchise sales to 60 million worldwide.

Take-Two lists the NBA 2K series as "one of the top contributors" to its ever-important recurrent consumer spending income, and adds that the series has sold 112 million units worldwide. Elsewhere in the portfolio, Gearbox Interactive's Borderlands 3, has now surpassed 71 million sales, Irrational Games' 2013 release BioShock Infinite has sold over 38 million units, and the Sid Meier's Civilization series has crossed 58 million franchise sales.