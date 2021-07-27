GDC 2022 Core Concepts talk submissions are now open

The Game Developers Conference® (GDC) returns to San Francisco and virtually as a hybrid event, March 21-25, 2022. The call for submissions to present lectures, panels, and roundtables for GDC Core Concepts, is now open through Tuesday, August 31, 2021 at 11:59 pm PT. Core Concepts will take place Wednesday-Friday during the week of GDC 2022.

The organizers of GDC 2021 would like prospective speakers to know that it is their goal to hold a safe and productive conference, and they are taking active steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The GDC Advisory Board is seeking submissions from game developers with expertise in any of the following areas: Advocacy, Audio, Business & Marketing, Design, Production & Team Management, Programming, and Visual Arts.

The submission process is divided into a three-phase system:

Phase I – open call for submissions and initial advisory board review (August – late September).

Phase II – submission declines, acceptances, or *Phase II conditional acceptances sent. *Most GDC talks are Phase II conditionally accepted prior to official acceptance. Phase II submitters will be required to provide additional information and revise their submission per advisor feedback. For more information about GDC’s Phase II process, please review the submission guidelines linked below (October – mid-November).

Phase III – review of Phase II revisions and final acceptances/declines sent (November – December).

The GDC Advisory Board will review and determine submissions based on the criteria of concept, depth, organization, credentials, and takeaway. At GDC, we aim to achieve diversity of voice, experience, and perspective. When considering who would be best to speak on behalf of your company or department, we strongly encourage taking this goal into consideration.

Review the submission guidelines (including track topics) and submit here.

NOTE: GDC Summits (including VRDC) and GDC Masterclass courses will take place on Monday and Tuesday of the event. The call for submissions for these programs, as well as Friday's Game Career Seminar, will be open September 7 through October 5, 2021. Sign up for the following mailing list for GDC Call for Submissions updates.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under Informa Tech