Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
August 3, 2021
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
August 3, 2021
arrowPress Releases
August 3, 2021
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Blizzard president J. Allen Brack departs after staff protests, harassment lawsuit

Blizzard president J. Allen Brack departs after staff protests, harassment lawsuit

August 3, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
August 3, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Business/Marketing

Blizzard Entertainment president J. Allen Brack is leaving the company to "pursue new opportunities."

Jen Oneal and Mike Ybarra have been appointed co-leaders of Blizzard, effective immediately, having most recently served as EVP of development and EVP and general manager of platform and technology, respectively.

The news comes less than two weeks after the state of California sued Activision Blizzard for cultivating a "frat boy" workplace culture. The lawsuit contained a number of serious harassment and bullying allegations, which Activision Blizzard initially denounced as "false" and "distorted" descriptions of Blizzard's past.

That response eventually prompted Activision Blizzard staff to stage a walkout in protest, while even more stories of misconduct have surfaced in the days since

Activision Blizzard president and COO Daniel Alegre informed Blizzard staff of Brack's departure earlier today, and said its new leaders are "committed to ensuring our workplace is the most inspired, welcoming environment for creative excellence and to upholding our highest game development standards."

Developing...

Related Jobs

Square Enix Co., Ltd.
Square Enix Co., Ltd. — Tokyo, Japan
[08.03.21]
Experienced Game Developer
Fred Rogers Productions
Fred Rogers Productions — Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, United States
[08.02.21]
Digital Production Coordinator
Microsoft
Microsoft — Redmond, Washington, United States
[08.02.21]
Senior Software Engineer
Disbelief
Disbelief — Chicago, Illinois, United States
[08.02.21]
Programmer


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image