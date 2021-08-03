Blizzard president J. Allen Brack departs after staff protests, harassment lawsuit

Blizzard Entertainment president J. Allen Brack is leaving the company to "pursue new opportunities."

Jen Oneal and Mike Ybarra have been appointed co-leaders of Blizzard, effective immediately, having most recently served as EVP of development and EVP and general manager of platform and technology, respectively.

The news comes less than two weeks after the state of California sued Activision Blizzard for cultivating a "frat boy" workplace culture. The lawsuit contained a number of serious harassment and bullying allegations, which Activision Blizzard initially denounced as "false" and "distorted" descriptions of Blizzard's past.

That response eventually prompted Activision Blizzard staff to stage a walkout in protest, while even more stories of misconduct have surfaced in the days since.

Activision Blizzard president and COO Daniel Alegre informed Blizzard staff of Brack's departure earlier today, and said its new leaders are "committed to ensuring our workplace is the most inspired, welcoming environment for creative excellence and to upholding our highest game development standards."

Developing...