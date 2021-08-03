Blizzard president J. Allen Brack departs after staff protests, harassment lawsuit

Blizzard Entertainment president J. Allen Brack is leaving the company to "pursue new opportunities."

Jen Oneal and Mike Ybarra have been appointed co-leaders of Blizzard, effective immediately, having most recently served as EVP of development and EVP and general manager of platform and technology, respectively.

The news comes less than two weeks after the state of California sued Activision Blizzard for cultivating a "frat boy" workplace culture. The lawsuit contained a number of serious harassment and bullying allegations, which Activision Blizzard initially denounced as "false" and "distorted" descriptions of Blizzard's past.

That response eventually prompted Activision Blizzard staff to stage a walkout in protest, while even more stories of misconduct have surfaced in the days since.

Activision Blizzard president and COO Daniel Alegre informed Blizzard staff of Brack's departure earlier today, and said its new leaders are "committed to ensuring our workplace is the most inspired, welcoming environment for creative excellence and to upholding our highest game development standards."

In another statement addressed directly to the Blizzard community, the World of Warcraft developer said its new leaders are "deeply committed to all of our employees," and will focus on ensuring the company "is the safest, most welcoming workplace for women, and people of any gender, ethnicity, sexual orientation, or background."

Reiterating those sentiments, former president Allen Brack said Oneal and Ybarra will be able to "accelerate the pace of change" at the company.

"I am confident that Jen Oneal and Mike Ybarra will provide the leadership Blizzard needs to realize its full potential and will accelerate the pace of change," they wrote. "I anticipate they will do so with passion and enthusiasm and that they can be trusted to lead with the highest levels of integrity and commitment to the components of our culture that make Blizzard so special."