Spanish mobile studio Unusuall nets $3.6 million from Free Fire publisher Garena

Singaporean game company Garena has invested €3 million ($3.6 million) into Spanish mobile studio Unusuall.

Garena is best known for publishing freemium battle royale shooter Free Fire, which recently topped 1 billion downloads on Google Play.

Unusuall, meanwhile, was only established in 2020 by a group of former King employees, and according to its website is working to create free-to-play titles that are "more social and exciting" than what's already on the market.

The Madrid-based studio will now look to bolster its ranks under the guidance of CEO David Picon, who formerly served as head of studio and general manager at King Barcelona.