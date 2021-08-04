Sony doesn't view recent dip in PS Plus subscribers and PSN users as a 'declining trend'

Sony isn't phased by a recent drop off in PlayStation Plus subscribers and PlayStation Network monthly active users (MAU). At least, not yet.

According to the company's latest fiscal report, the number of PS Plus subscribers fell to 46.3 million in Q1 FY2021 from 47.6 million in Q4 FY20. The amount of people actively using the PlayStation Network each month also dropped to 104 million MAU from 109 million MAU over that same period.

Addressing that decline during a recent investor Q&A, Sony conceded those numbers aren't "strong," but suggested there are seasonality factors in play and other ripples caused by COVID-19 to consider.

"[104 million] is not a strong figure. Of course it's not a strong number, but are we looking at a declining trend? We don't think so. It's the first quarter, and we are trying to analyze different elements, but there was no conspicuous trend we could capture. [Maybe that will occur] this month or next month -- we'll have to continue watching and do an analysis," said Sony CFO and executive deputy president, Hiroki Totoki.

"Last year, the stay-at-home demand was such a significant demand in hindsight," continued the company, suggesting you'd expect some PS Plus subscribers and PSN users to fall by the wayside as pandemic restrictions ease. "Compared to FY19 there is an increase, so we will monitor the situation carefully [...] and make efforts to enhance and upgrade the platform to support this business."