The Ascent earned a record $5 million in sales revenue for publisher Curve Digital during its launch weekend.

That total comprises unit sales revenue generated across both PC and Xbox, meaning it doesn't include money received via Xbox Game Pass.

The cyberpunk action-RPG, developed by Swedish studio Neon Giant, launched for Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, and Windows PC on July 29, 2021.

According to Curve, The Ascent also managed to reach the summit of the Steam Global Charts over the weekend.