Get a job: Mountaintop Studios is hiring an Engineering Manager

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!

Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

Location, San Francisco, CA

THE ROLE

We’re looking for an Engineering Manager who’s passionate about building extraordinary new experiences that inspire others. You’ll play a crucial role in bringing our first title to life.

YOU’LL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR

Collaborating with design, art, engineering, and production leaders to bring amazing ideas to life

Establishing engineering best practices that ensure consistent, high-quality results

Building and managing a team of talented engineers, helping them grow

Creating a team culture that prides itself on excellence, innovation, trust, and respect

Building, refining, and improving core engine features that enable amazing player experiences

Contributing to concept, direction, and gameplay for all Mountaintop projects

ABOUT YOU

A love for playing and making amazing games

Fluent in C / C++

A minimum of 6 years programming experience, including at least one shipped PC or console title

A minimum of 2 years experience building and managing amazing teams

Self-motivated and eager to contribute to many different areas of development

Excellent verbal and written communication skills

PLUSES

Experience working with Unreal Engine 4

Experience supporting a live service title

Experience working on networked multiplayer games

Experience with rendering, shader development, and graphics

Experience with camera control, animation, and physics

Computer science, engineering, mathematics, or related degree

BENEFITS

Medical, dental, vision, and life insurance

401k plan

Flexible Spending Account (FSA)

Unlimited PTO and sick leave

Remote-work friendly

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.



Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.



Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.