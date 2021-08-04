Get a job: Mountaintop Studios is hiring an Engineering Manager

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!
Location, San Francisco, CA
THE ROLE
We’re looking for an Engineering Manager who’s passionate about building extraordinary new experiences that inspire others. You’ll play a crucial role in bringing our first title to life.
YOU’LL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR
- Collaborating with design, art, engineering, and production leaders to bring amazing ideas to life
- Establishing engineering best practices that ensure consistent, high-quality results
- Building and managing a team of talented engineers, helping them grow
- Creating a team culture that prides itself on excellence, innovation, trust, and respect
- Building, refining, and improving core engine features that enable amazing player experiences
- Contributing to concept, direction, and gameplay for all Mountaintop projects
ABOUT YOU
- A love for playing and making amazing games
- Fluent in C / C++
- A minimum of 6 years programming experience, including at least one shipped PC or console title
- A minimum of 2 years experience building and managing amazing teams
- Self-motivated and eager to contribute to many different areas of development
- Excellent verbal and written communication skills
PLUSES
- Experience working with Unreal Engine 4
- Experience supporting a live service title
- Experience working on networked multiplayer games
- Experience with rendering, shader development, and graphics
- Experience with camera control, animation, and physics
- Computer science, engineering, mathematics, or related degree
BENEFITS
- Medical, dental, vision, and life insurance
- 401k plan
- Flexible Spending Account (FSA)
- Unlimited PTO and sick leave
- Remote-work friendly
Interested? Apply now.
