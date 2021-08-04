Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

Get a job: Mountaintop Studios is hiring an Engineering Manager

August 4, 2021 | By Bryant Francis
Engineering Manager, Mountaintop Studios

Location, San Francisco, CA

THE ROLE

We’re looking for an Engineering Manager who’s passionate about building extraordinary new experiences that inspire others. You’ll play a crucial role in bringing our first title to life.

YOU’LL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR

  • Collaborating with design, art, engineering, and production leaders to bring amazing ideas to life
  • Establishing engineering best practices that ensure consistent, high-quality results
  • Building and managing a team of talented engineers, helping them grow
  • Creating a team culture that prides itself on excellence, innovation, trust, and respect
  • Building, refining, and improving core engine features that enable amazing player experiences
  • Contributing to concept, direction, and gameplay for all Mountaintop projects

ABOUT YOU

  • A love for playing and making amazing games
  • Fluent in C / C++
  • A minimum of 6 years programming experience, including at least one shipped PC or console title
  • A minimum of 2 years experience building and managing amazing teams
  • Self-motivated and eager to contribute to many different areas of development
  • Excellent verbal and written communication skills

PLUSES

  • Experience working with Unreal Engine 4
  • Experience supporting a live service title
  • Experience working on networked multiplayer games
  • Experience with rendering, shader development, and graphics
  • Experience with camera control, animation, and physics
  • Computer science, engineering, mathematics, or related degree

BENEFITS

  • Medical, dental, vision, and life insurance
  • 401k plan
  • Flexible Spending Account (FSA)
  • Unlimited PTO and sick leave
  • Remote-work friendly

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.

Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.

Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.

