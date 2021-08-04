Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
August 4, 2021
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
August 4, 2021
arrowPress Releases
August 4, 2021
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Apex Legends averaged over 13m weekly players in most recent season

Apex Legends averaged over 13m weekly players in most recent season

August 4, 2021 | By Bryant Francis
August 4, 2021 | By Bryant Francis
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

Electronic Arts announced that Respawn Entertainment’s sci-fi battle royale game Apex Legends averaged 13 million players weekly during its most recent season, and that the game set a new record for peak daily players in the same time period.

That data point comes from EA’s quarterly earnings report, which highlights how the company continues to draw in revenue thanks to an array of popular live games across several different genres and platforms.

It’s also a good sign of success for Apex Legends which stands alongside the megapopular FIFA brand and other EA Sports titles that normally draw in millions in revenue in EA's quarterly report.

For those games, EA shared data showing that over 31 million players “joined” FIFA 21 on console and PC since launch, and FIFA Ultimate Team matches have increased 48 percent year-over-year.

For the three month period ending June 2021, EA earned $1.55 billion in GAAP net revenue, propelled by $1.2 billion in earnings from live services. In the same time period last year, it only sold $322 million in individual game sales. That’s slightly up from $1.45 billion from the same quarter last year.

EA’s GAAP operating income during this period was $322 million, down somewhat significantly from $471 million from this quarter last year.

During an earnings call, EA’s executives made note of the fact that last year’s success was driven by a period where spending on video games was much higher thanks to stay-at-home orders driven by the COVID-19 pandemic. Thanks to this quarter’s success, the company is raising its full outlook for the full fiscal year 2022.

You can review EA’s full earnings report for yourself right here.

Related Jobs

Xbox Graphics
Xbox Graphics — Redmond, Washington, United States
[08.04.21]
Senior Software Engineer: GPU Compilers
Xbox Graphics
Xbox Graphics — Redmond, Washington, United States
[08.04.21]
Senior Software Engineer: Performance Tooling
Ramen VR
Ramen VR — San Leandro, California, United States
[08.04.21]
Junior Content Designer (Remote)
Ramen VR
Ramen VR — San Leandro, California, United States
[08.04.21]
QA Analyst (Remote)


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image