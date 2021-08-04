Apex Legends averaged over 13m weekly players in most recent season

Electronic Arts announced that Respawn Entertainment’s sci-fi battle royale game Apex Legends averaged 13 million players weekly during its most recent season, and that the game set a new record for peak daily players in the same time period.

That data point comes from EA’s quarterly earnings report, which highlights how the company continues to draw in revenue thanks to an array of popular live games across several different genres and platforms.

It’s also a good sign of success for Apex Legends which stands alongside the megapopular FIFA brand and other EA Sports titles that normally draw in millions in revenue in EA's quarterly report.

For those games, EA shared data showing that over 31 million players “joined” FIFA 21 on console and PC since launch, and FIFA Ultimate Team matches have increased 48 percent year-over-year.

For the three month period ending June 2021, EA earned $1.55 billion in GAAP net revenue, propelled by $1.2 billion in earnings from live services. In the same time period last year, it only sold $322 million in individual game sales. That’s slightly up from $1.45 billion from the same quarter last year.

EA’s GAAP operating income during this period was $322 million, down somewhat significantly from $471 million from this quarter last year.

During an earnings call, EA’s executives made note of the fact that last year’s success was driven by a period where spending on video games was much higher thanks to stay-at-home orders driven by the COVID-19 pandemic. Thanks to this quarter’s success, the company is raising its full outlook for the full fiscal year 2022.

You can review EA’s full earnings report for yourself right here.