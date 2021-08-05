Embracer buys eight studios including Ghost Ship, 3D Realms, and Digixart

Embracer Group has acquired eight companies including Deep Rock Galactic developer Ghost Ship Games and Ion Fury creator 3D Realms for a combined SEK 2.7 billion ($313 million).

The deal will see Embracer, which already owns the likes of THQ Nordic, Koch Media, and Gearbox Software, hand over an additional SEK 2 billon ($232 million) if certain performance milestones are achieved over the next eight years.

As already mentioned, the platter of acquisitions includes deals for studios like Ghost Ship Games and 3D Realms. It also features notable moves for Danish studio Slipgate Ironworks, which worked on the Ghostrunner port, and Road96 and 11-11 Memories Retold developer Digixart.

VR studio Force Field, best known for projects like Landfall and Coaster Combat, has also been acquired by Embracer alongside Huntdown developer Easy Trigger.

Embracer completed its latest spending spree by penning deals for Israel-based mobile company CrazyLabs, which is the developer-publisher behind casual title Super Stylist, and e-commerce and Viking merchandise specialist Grimfrost.

Outlining the strategic rationale behind the deals, Embracer said all eight are designed to improve its capabilities within mobile publishing and development, indie development, VR development, and PC and console development -- with a particular focus on narrative titles and retro shooters.

Company CEO and co-founder, Lars Wingefors, said Embracer still has a "strong balance sheet with a sizeable net cash position to support further mergers and acquisitions moving toward," and explained talks with other companies - including "transformative" businesses that would create new operating groups - are ongoing.

Earlier this year, Embracer completed a quadruple acquisition to the tune of $8.5 million and debuted a new publishing arm called Prime Matter through its Koch Media subsidiary.