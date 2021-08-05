The Nintendo Switch has sold 89 million units in just over four years

The Nintendo Switch is closing in on 90 million sales after just over four years on shelves.

According to Nintendo's latest fiscal report, the console has now sold 89.04 million units since launching in March 2017. For context, that's more than six times the amount its predecessor, the Wii U, managed during its entire lifespan.

It also means the Switch is on track to become the best-selling Nintendo home console of all time, with the Wii's record 101.63 million lifetime sales now in clear view -- especially when you consider the recently announced Switch OLED Model has yet to debut.

Commenting on its results for the first quarter ended June 30, 2021, Nintendo said Switch hardware and software sales remain "steady" despite an overall decline caused by Animal Crossing's bumper performance last year.

The Japanese company still expects to full-year Switch hardware sales to hit 25.5 million units, meaning the console could surpass 110 million lifetime sales by March 2022.