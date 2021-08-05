Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
August 5, 2021
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
August 5, 2021
arrowPress Releases
August 5, 2021
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

The Nintendo Switch has sold 89 million units in just over four years

The Nintendo Switch has sold 89 million units in just over four years

August 5, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
August 5, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

The Nintendo Switch is closing in on 90 million sales after just over four years on shelves.

According to Nintendo's latest fiscal report, the console has now sold 89.04 million units since launching in March 2017. For context, that's more than six times the amount its predecessor, the Wii U, managed during its entire lifespan. 

It also means the Switch is on track to become the best-selling Nintendo home console of all time, with the Wii's record 101.63 million lifetime sales now in clear view -- especially when you consider the recently announced Switch OLED Model has yet to debut

Commenting on its results for the first quarter ended June 30, 2021, Nintendo said Switch hardware and software sales remain "steady" despite an overall decline caused by Animal Crossing's bumper performance last year. 

The Japanese company still expects to full-year Switch hardware sales to hit 25.5 million units, meaning the console could surpass 110 million lifetime sales by March 2022.

Related Jobs

Sucker Punch Productions
Sucker Punch Productions — Bellevue, Washington, United States
[08.04.21]
AI Systems Designer
Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[08.04.21]
Lead Character Artist
Xbox Graphics
Xbox Graphics — Redmond, Washington, United States
[08.04.21]
Senior Software Engineer: GPU Compilers
Xbox Graphics
Xbox Graphics — Redmond, Washington, United States
[08.04.21]
Senior Software Engineer: Performance Tooling


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image