Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
August 5, 2021
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
August 5, 2021
arrowPress Releases
August 5, 2021
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Focus Home Interactive acquires retro game studio Dotemu for $45.5 million

Focus Home Interactive acquires retro game studio Dotemu for $45.5 million

August 5, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
August 5, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

French publisher Focus Home Interactive has acquired a majority stake in retro game developer Dotemu for €38.5 million ($45.5 million).

The deal will see Focus home acquire 77.5 percent of the share capital of Dotemu, which has helped reinvigorate vintage franchises by working on titles like Metal Slug Tactics, Streets of Rage 4, and Windjammers 2

Focus Home will pay an additional €15 million ($17.7 million) as part of the deal if Dotemu managed to meet certain performance targets.

Dotemu CEO and shareholder Cyrille Imbert will continue to steer the company following the acquisition, and will also be appointed managing director of Focus Home's soon-to-be-created indie publishing division. 

Christophe Nobileau, CEO of Focus Home, said the purchase will allow the company to accelerate its growth, diversify its expertise, and open up new revenue streams. 

"As the video game industry continues to evolve, a significant portion of the market is turning to retro gaming. Today, nostalgic gamers and hardcore fans alike are snatching up re-releases of old home consoles, as well as adaptations of old games and mythical titles that benefit from the comfort of todays technologies," reads a press release.

"Dotemu has become an expert in this field and has already developed and re-released legendary franchises such as Final Fantasy, Another World, Double Dragon, and most recently Streets of Rage 4."

Moving forward, Focus Home intends to help Dotemu develop "more ambitious" projects, including remakes and sequels of titles from the 3D era.

Related Jobs

Activision
Activision — Santa Monica, California, United States
[08.05.21]
Cinematics TD - Animation/Rigging
innogames
innogames — Hamburg, Germany
[08.05.21]
Game Designer - Elvenar - Event Design &amp; Live Ops
Robot Gentleman Sp. z o.o.
Robot Gentleman Sp. z o.o. — Poznan, Poland
[08.05.21]
Senior Gameplay Engineer
Robot Gentleman Sp. z o.o.
Robot Gentleman Sp. z o.o. — Poznan, Poland
[08.05.21]
Writer


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image