Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
August 6, 2021
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
August 6, 2021
arrowPress Releases
August 6, 2021
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Zynga has acquired the Chinese mobile studio behind Golf Rival for $525 million

Zynga has acquired the Chinese mobile studio behind Golf Rival for $525 million

August 6, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
August 6, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Smartphone/Tablet, Business/Marketing

Social game company Zynga has acquired Golf Rival developer StarLark for $525 million in cash and stock. 

The deal will see Zynga pay roughly $315 million in cash and $210 million in common stock to acquire the China-based mobile studio and the Golf Rival franchise. 

Golf Rival amassed 6 million downloads in 2021 alone and is currently being touted as the "second-largest mobile golf game in the world."

Zynga boss Frank Gibeau said the company intends to continue supporting the real-time multiplayer Golf-em-up, while also helping StarLark push ahead with new projects.

"With the acquisition of Golf Rival, Zynga becomes home to a talented team with the proven ability to create a global hit, while expanding Zynga's international footprint with a new studio in China," added Gibeau.

The news comes just a few months after Zynga acquired Torchlight III developer Echtra Games and mobile monetisation and advertising platform Chartboost.

Related Jobs

Bitwise Alchemy
Bitwise Alchemy — Austin, Texas, United States
[08.05.21]
Senior Software Engineer (Remote)
Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[08.05.21]
Creative Fellowship
Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[08.05.21]
VFX Manager
Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[08.05.21]
Systems Designer


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image