Zynga has acquired the Chinese mobile studio behind Golf Rival for $525 million

Social game company Zynga has acquired Golf Rival developer StarLark for $525 million in cash and stock.

The deal will see Zynga pay roughly $315 million in cash and $210 million in common stock to acquire the China-based mobile studio and the Golf Rival franchise.

Golf Rival amassed 6 million downloads in 2021 alone and is currently being touted as the "second-largest mobile golf game in the world."

Zynga boss Frank Gibeau said the company intends to continue supporting the real-time multiplayer Golf-em-up, while also helping StarLark push ahead with new projects.

"With the acquisition of Golf Rival, Zynga becomes home to a talented team with the proven ability to create a global hit, while expanding Zynga's international footprint with a new studio in China," added Gibeau.

The news comes just a few months after Zynga acquired Torchlight III developer Echtra Games and mobile monetisation and advertising platform Chartboost.