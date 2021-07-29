Get a job: Antler Interactive is hiring a Senior Game Designer

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!

Location: Stockholm, Sweden

We at Antler Interactive are looking for an experienced game designer who would work on our current project My Neighbor Alice.

Role

The game comes first: together with the game director and the blockchain team your role is to create a fun game experience based on blockchain technology and sustain it when the game becomes live.

My Neighbor Alice already has a big crypto community that is excited for the game and we hope to create a fun, rewarding and memorable game for them, and eventually also for the regular gaming community. In My Neighbor Alice anyone can buy and own a virtual island, collect and build exciting items and meet new friends. Inspired by games such as Animal Crossing, the game combines the best of the two worlds - a fun narrative for regular players who want to enjoy the gameplay experience as well as an ecosystem for players who want to collect and trade NFT:s (items saved on the blockchain), even if they have no idea how blockchain works.

We are excited to get you onboard and we think you will be an important part of our growing company, of currently 10 people.

Responsibilities

Prototyping design ideas in Unity

Create a holistic design which follows the game vision

Design systems and tune them for specific goals

Implement the feedback from user research and QA

Integrate game design with blockchain primitives

High design freedom and contribution in the creative process

Profile

4+ years of experience in a game design role

Shipped 1 game

Experience working with Unity

Good at giving feedback and criticism and engage in healthy design discussion

Ready to work with new technologies such as blockchain, on a project that is unlike any other

Able to articulate initial ideas into concrete game features

Has an understanding of game flow, engagement, pacing and player retention

Nice to have Skills

Experience with complex in-game economies

Basic understanding of blockchain technology

Able to coordinate other game designers

Organised workflow

What we offer:

A passionate, friendly and transparent team that cares highly about each other, games and the projects we’re making

Possibility to work a majority of days remote with optional regular physical meetups

Occupational pension (Tjänstepension)

A super-central, beautiful and artsy office at Centralstation with breakfast on Mondays, at least when “things go back to normal”

30 days of vacation per year

You can find more information about My Neighbor Alice at the following links:

