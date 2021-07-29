Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

Get a job: Antler Interactive is hiring a Senior Game Designer

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!

Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

Senior Game Designer, Antler Interactive

Location: Stockholm, Sweden

We at Antler Interactive are looking for an experienced game designer who would work on our current project My Neighbor Alice.

Role

The game comes first: together with the game director and the blockchain team your role is to create a fun game experience based on blockchain technology and sustain it when the game becomes live.

My Neighbor Alice already has a big crypto community that is excited for the game and we hope to create a fun, rewarding and memorable game for them, and eventually also for the regular gaming community. In My Neighbor Alice anyone can buy and own a virtual island, collect and build exciting items and meet new friends. Inspired by games such as Animal Crossing, the game combines the best of the two worlds - a fun narrative for regular players who want to enjoy the gameplay experience as well as an ecosystem for players who want to collect and trade NFT:s (items saved on the blockchain), even if they have no idea how blockchain works.

We are excited to get you onboard and we think you will be an important part of our growing company, of currently 10 people.

Responsibilities

  • Prototyping design ideas in Unity

  • Create a holistic design which follows the game vision

  • Design systems and tune them for specific goals

  • Implement the feedback from user research and QA

  • Integrate game design with blockchain primitives

  • High design freedom and contribution in the creative process

Profile

  • 4+ years of experience in a game design role

  • Shipped 1 game

  • Experience working with Unity

  • Good at giving feedback and criticism and engage in healthy design discussion

  • Ready to work with new technologies such as blockchain, on a project that is unlike any other

  • Able to articulate initial ideas into concrete game features

  • Has an understanding of game flow, engagement, pacing and player retention

Nice to have Skills

  • Experience with complex in-game economies

  • Basic understanding of blockchain technology

  • Able to coordinate other game designers

  • Organised workflow

What we offer:

  • A passionate, friendly and transparent team that cares highly about each other, games and the projects we’re making

  • Possibility to work a majority of days remote with optional regular physical meetups

  • Occupational pension (Tjänstepension)

  • A super-central, beautiful and artsy office at Centralstation with breakfast on Mondays, at least when “things go back to normal”

  • 30 days of vacation per year

You can find more information about My Neighbor Alice at the following links:

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.

Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.

Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.

