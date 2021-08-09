The International Game Developers Association Foundation (IGDA Foundation) executive director Nika Nour is departing after two years to become Genvid Holdings' new head of partnerships.

Nour was named executive director of the IGDA Foundation in July 2019 and initially outlined plans to support diversity and inclusion efforts across the games industry.

During her tenure, Nour oversaw the transition of the organization's numerous flagship professional development programs, and helped distribute over $300,000 to marginalized developers seeking funding to create new projects.

Nour also worked to build a coalition of more than 20 sponsors to facilitate the creation of diversity programs, game jams, and job-focused virtual conferences.

"It’s been an honor and a privilege to serve as a leading voice for diversity, equity, and inclusion in the video game space. I look forward to assisting the organization to new leadership as we continue to serve more than 100 grantees and scholars in our current programs," said Nour in a press release. "I am indebted to the board and the Foundation for taking its commitment to change."

PUBG Corp producer and IGDA Foundation member Sarah Spiers will step up as interim executive director once Nour has stepped down in September, and will hold the position until a permanent successor is appointed.