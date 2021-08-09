Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

Select Xbox Insiders can now play Xbox games on PC via Xbox Cloud Gaming

Select Xbox Insiders can now play Xbox games on PC via Xbox Cloud Gaming

August 9, 2021 | By Alissa McAloon
August 9, 2021 | By Alissa McAloon
Xbox is rolling out a beta for Xbox Cloud Gaming on PC, allowing a select group of individuals the ability to play Xbox console games on their Windows PC via the cloud. In doing so, Xbox has brought 100 Xbox console games across the platform lines and into the hands of PC-centric players.

It's a notable flex of Xbox's reach, and one that demonstrates how cloud-based game streaming can and eventually will help Xbox to get its expansive library in the hands of those that might not have access to the latest Xbox system or PC hardware to play games the old fashioned way.

For this particular beta, only players enrolled in both the Xbox Insider program and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate in select countries are able to give Xbox Cloud Gaming a try on PC. It's likely that will expand out to include more players in the future, though Xbox hasn't set a timeline on that front quite yet.

Judging by the previous steps it has taken with Xbox Cloud Gaming or Project xCloud, the team is keen to spend as much time in beta as necessary in order to collect valuable feedback and use it to improve the service ahead of an eventual full launch.

