Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
August 9, 2021
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
August 9, 2021
arrowPress Releases
August 9, 2021
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Get a job: Pocketwatch Games is hiring an Art Director

Get a job: Pocketwatch Games is hiring an Art Director

August 9, 2021 | By Staff
August 9, 2021 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Art, Recruitment

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!

Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

Art Director, Pocketwatch Games

Location: Remote

Job Description

Pocketwatch Games is looking for an Art Director that can imbue our wild and weird games with a unique visual style. We’re looking for a visionary, a people person, and someone that likes to get their hands dirty.

You will be establishing visual direction, working on production art, managing a small team, and working closely with our design and tech leads. You will be responsible for hiring additional artists as a member of the leadership team. Our next game is in 3D and uses proprietary technology, so you will help shape and guide our technology team based on the needs of artists.

We’re a small team, so the more hats you can wear the better. You’ll have a voice in all areas of development, including game design, business, technology, and production.

This is a full-time remote position for United States residents.

Minimum Qualifications

  • 5+ Years of game art experience (ideally more)
  • Ability to lead a team of remote artists
  • Experience with graphic design, including knowledge of typography, UX, and branding
  • Deep understanding of 3D art pipelines
  • Ability to contribute production art at all points in the game development cycle
  • Online portfolio demonstrating a wide range of skills and a unique visual style

We’re flexible on primary skillset: if you feel like you are a unique talent that can lead our art team in a way that doesn’t perfectly match the description or qualifications above, please apply.

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.

Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.

Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.

Related Jobs

Robot Gentleman Sp. z o.o.
Robot Gentleman Sp. z o.o. — Pozna?, Poland
[08.09.21]
Marketing Manager
Sparx* - Virtuos Vietnam
Sparx* - Virtuos Vietnam — Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam
[08.09.21]
Environment Art Team leader
Sparx* - Virtuos Vietnam
Sparx* - Virtuos Vietnam — Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam
[08.09.21]
Lead Level Artist
Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[08.06.21]
Lighting Artist


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image