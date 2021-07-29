Get a job: Pocketwatch Games is hiring an Art Director

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!

Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

Location: Remote

Job Description

Pocketwatch Games is looking for an Art Director that can imbue our wild and weird games with a unique visual style. We’re looking for a visionary, a people person, and someone that likes to get their hands dirty.

You will be establishing visual direction, working on production art, managing a small team, and working closely with our design and tech leads. You will be responsible for hiring additional artists as a member of the leadership team. Our next game is in 3D and uses proprietary technology, so you will help shape and guide our technology team based on the needs of artists.

We’re a small team, so the more hats you can wear the better. You’ll have a voice in all areas of development, including game design, business, technology, and production.

This is a full-time remote position for United States residents.

Minimum Qualifications

5+ Years of game art experience (ideally more)

Ability to lead a team of remote artists

Experience with graphic design, including knowledge of typography, UX, and branding

Deep understanding of 3D art pipelines

Ability to contribute production art at all points in the game development cycle

Online portfolio demonstrating a wide range of skills and a unique visual style

We’re flexible on primary skillset: if you feel like you are a unique talent that can lead our art team in a way that doesn’t perfectly match the description or qualifications above, please apply.

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.



Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.



Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.