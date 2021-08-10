Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
August 10, 2021
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
August 10, 2021
arrowPress Releases
August 10, 2021
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Oculus is doubling the base storage of its Quest 2 headset

Oculus is doubling the base storage of its Quest 2 headset

August 10, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
August 10, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: VR, Business/Marketing

Oculus is doubling the base storage of its standalone Quest 2 headset to 128GB from 64GB.

As the Facebook-owned VR company noted on Twitter, that means anybody who buys the $300 headset will now receive double the storage at no extra cost. 

Moving forward, shoppers will be unable to buy the 64GB model from Oculus, with the company only offering the 128GB and 256GM models on its website.

The Oculus Quest 2 launched in October 2020, meaning the 64GB model is being phased out after less than a year.  

It hasn't been entirely smooth sailing for the Quest 2 over the past 12 months, however, with Oculus choosing to halt sales of the headset back in July after "a very small percentage" of users experienced skin irritation issues.

That irritation was linked to the foam facial interfaced featured on the Quest 2, and Oculus will now offer a newly designed silicone cover as standard when headset sales resume on August 24.

Related Jobs

Square Enix Co., Ltd.
Square Enix Co., Ltd. — Tokyo, Japan
[08.10.21]
Experienced Game Developer
PlayQ
PlayQ — Los Angeles, California, United States
[08.09.21]
Senior QA Tester
Fred Rogers Productions
Fred Rogers Productions — Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, United States
[08.09.21]
Digital Production Coordinator
Microsoft
Microsoft — Redmond, Washington, United States
[08.09.21]
Senior Software Engineer


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image