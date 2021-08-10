Oculus is doubling the base storage of its Quest 2 headset

Oculus is doubling the base storage of its standalone Quest 2 headset to 128GB from 64GB.

As the Facebook-owned VR company noted on Twitter, that means anybody who buys the $300 headset will now receive double the storage at no extra cost.

Moving forward, shoppers will be unable to buy the 64GB model from Oculus, with the company only offering the 128GB and 256GM models on its website.

The Oculus Quest 2 launched in October 2020, meaning the 64GB model is being phased out after less than a year.

It hasn't been entirely smooth sailing for the Quest 2 over the past 12 months, however, with Oculus choosing to halt sales of the headset back in July after "a very small percentage" of users experienced skin irritation issues.

That irritation was linked to the foam facial interfaced featured on the Quest 2, and Oculus will now offer a newly designed silicone cover as standard when headset sales resume on August 24.