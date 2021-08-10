Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

August 10, 2021
August 10, 2021
August 10, 2021
Mayhem Brawler dev Hero Concept nets $3 million to expand team

August 10, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
Console/PC, Production, Business/Marketing

Turkish game studio Hero Concept has secured $3 million in funding from WePlay Ventures to continue expanding its team.

The company has created three titles to-date for PC and console platforms including Doughlings: Arcade, Doughlings: Invasion, and Mayhem Brawler -- the latter of which is a retro-inspired beat 'em up due to launch on August 19. 

Moving forward, Hero Concept intends to continue creating new games in the Mayhem universe and specifically wants to attract younger employees as it scales up. 

"With the participation of WePlay, we have taken another important step towards making Hero Concept a studio where young people will be eager to work," said Hero Concept founding partner, Serkan Ozay. "I wanted to emphasize [that point] especially, because it is something [we] miss a lot at the time."

