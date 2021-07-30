Get a job: PlayQ is hiring a Senior QA Tester

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!

Location: Santa Monica, CA

PlayQ is a rapidly growing global entertainment and technology company delivering high-quality mobile titles and innovative game development solutions to a worldwide audience. Our games have been downloaded more than 60 million times across the globe, with millions of users playing every day!

Our dedicated teams, based in downtown Santa Monica, CA, work together to craft the clever, visually stunning, and unforgettable experiences that our players love. Our emphasis on individual leadership means each team member has the opportunity to make a big impact, while our commitment to creative freedom gives them the ability to create whatever they can imagine.

It’s this mindset that has led us to develop our own IP, infuse games with rich storytelling, build our own development tools, and solve the deepest technical challenges - all in the name of disrupting the mobile gaming landscape.

Job Overview:

PlayQ is looking for a motivated, highly technical Senior QA Tester to contribute to the development of world-class mobile games targeting a mass market.

The Senior QA Tester will collaborate closely with other development staff, including producers, designers, artists and engineers to ensure a constant and consistently high bar of quality and performance while ensuring all deadlines are met.

The ideal candidate has extensive mobile gaming experience in quality assurance roles, is deadline-oriented, thrives in a fast paced environment, has excellent analytical and communication skills. The ability to understand all phases of mobile game development, and to efficiently monitor, diagnose, and prioritize testing duties is critical to success in this role.

Core responsibilities include creating product test plans, assisting with writing and refining test cases for new features and systems, performing thorough software testing including regression, verification and deployment testing, identifying and documenting defects and reproduction steps, and adeptly utilizing bug tracking software. As a member of the broader development team, perform competitive surveys and analyses, monitoring play feedback, and assist with level testing and tuning as needed.

This is a non-exempt hourly full-time position that will be based in our Santa Monica office.

Responsibilities:

Work with Product and Development teams to identify test requirements and plan testing for features and builds, including releases of our live games, web portal, and backend services.

Attend daily meetings with cross-functional teams as a representative of the QA team.

Record test results, generate written reports that detail the findings/bugs and diagnose issues discovered during the testing phase.

Create clear and detailed bug reports and co-manage bug databases.

Participate in the development of the QA pipeline, test plans, and checklists to verify the functionality and performance of new features and apps.

Help to drive continuous process improvements for the QA department and the company.

Assist with implementing Quality Assurance standards and best practices to improve the efficiency of the department.

Work in a fast paced environment that requires frequent shift in areas of focus.

Requirements:

3+ years hands-on experience in mobile game quality assurance, 2+ years in mobile live ops environment.

Experience testing iOS, Android, web based applications and Server and API code.

B.S. or B.A. degree from an accredited college/university

Thorough understanding of the complete mobile / online game test cycle.

Deep understanding of full game development cycle and software engineering process.

Proven ability to create test cases, checklists and test plans.

Excellent oral and written communication skills.

Superior attention to detail.

Exceptional people and time management skills.

Ability to work independently and solve new problems with minimal supervision.

Proactive, positive, driven mentality that thrives in a collaborative team environment.

Experience using Jira

Bonus Points:

Experience with automated testing, scripting languages, or C#

Experience with build distribution and submissions

Experience with the Unity game engine

Experience with Agile Development

Experience with Excel

Perks:

Comprehensive medical, dental, vision insurance

Accrued time off

401K plan with company match

Stocked kitchen with free snacks and beverages of your choice

Catered weekly team lunches

Brand new penthouse office space equipped with outdoor patios offering beachfront views

Monthly team outings and volunteer opportunities

Help build and support awesome GAMES. For a living! Who doesn't love games?

